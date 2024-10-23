Christina Aguilera celebrates her 'favorite time of the year' with an orange and black sexy dress

Christina Aguilera is ready for Halloween. The singer has shared a look at her first Halloween outfit of the season, where she opted for something sexy, fun, and straightforward.

© @xtina Christina Aguilera's Halloween post

The look was shared on Instagram, where she shared various photos of herself wearing a tight orange and black dress. The post kicks off with a close-up of the upper half of her body, showing off her blonde hair straightened and her striking makeup. More photos show different angles of the look, including a full body shot that shows off the orange dress and the black stitching in the chest that adds a sexy edge to the look.

Aguilera's home is perfectly decorated for the season, boasting various pumpkins decorated as characters from the film "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and an orange "XXX" neon sign that hangs over a door.

© @xtina Christina Aguilera's Halloween outfit

The last photo of her post shows her holding on to her fiancé, the musician Matthew Rutler. The two stand in front of a Christmas tree decorated with some pumpkins and spider webs.

"My favorite time of the year," she captioned the post, adding a few Halloween-appropriate emojis.

© @xtina Christina Aguilera and her boyfriend Matthew Rutler

More details about Aguilera's family

Aguilera and Rutler have been engaged since 2014, and appear to have no rush to get married. "Our love is secure enough that we don’t need a wedding to prove our commitment,” she said to E! News in 2015.

“We are enjoying our daughter, our family, and our work for now.”

In 2021, Aguilera celebrated Rutler's 36th birthday with a loving tribute that she shared on social media. "You continuously impress me with how devoted, driven, and hardworking you are, while being a devoted, loving, and thoughtful parent & partner. You always strive to be better and never settle for anything but. From being an amazing father to an incredible business man and forward thinker, you innovate and execute ideas on the daily,” she wrote.

Aguilera and Rutler share a 10-year-old daughter named Summer. She has a 16-year-old son named Max, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman.