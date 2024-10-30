Christina Aguilera celebrates Halloween eve in stunning leopard print dress and bloody tears makeup

Christina Aguilera loves Halloween. Every year, the pop icon finds new and inventive ways to dress up for the holidays. Last week, she dressed up in Halloween's colors, wearing an orange and black dress. Today, she's celebrating Halloween Eve with bloody tears and a leopard-print dress.

Aguilera shared various photos of her outfit on Instagram, ensuring to include close-ups of her stunningly realized makeup. The post opens up with a close look of her face, with her hair styled curly and wild. The style was done by her stylist Yuichi Ishida and is a throwback to her early 2000s hairstyle, which she used to wear around the release of her record "Stripped."

Her makeup is the star of the show and features eye shadow and eyeliner, and some gorgeous and shimmery bloody tears that were crafted by her makeup artist Lora Arellano.

© @xtina Christina Aguilera's Halloween outfit

Her lips are painted in a similar shade of red, adding a cohesiveness to the look that gives it a professionally styled edge.

More photos show the outfit in full, which consists of a leopard print form-fitting dress, golden fishnet tights, and silver and pink heels. She rounded out the fit with some amazing accessories, including stylishly angular sunglasses and an awesome boombox clutch purse.

"Halloween eve," she captioned the post, adding a leopard emoji.

Aguilera's Halloween celebrations

Over the past month, Aguilera has shared some of the costumes she's worn to celebrate Halloween, including a look at the Halloween decorations in her home. In a previous post shared on Instagram, Aguilera appears to have dressed up as a sexy pumpkin, wearing an orange dress with black details and a dip in the chest.

In the background of these images, you can see some of the decorations Aguilera has added to her home, including pumpkins decorated like "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and a Christmas tree with spider webs, skeletons, and other manner of spooky ornaments on it.