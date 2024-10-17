Christina Aguilera looks stunning posing in Marilyn Monroe inspired look

Christina Aguilera continues to turn heads with her latest looks. The fan-favorite star, who recently showed her love and appreciation for Sabrina Carpenter following their collaboration, is having a Marilyn Monroe moment with her latest old Hollywood look.

The singer celebrated the 25th anniversary of her debut album following her successful Las Vegas residency, and she is now showing her support for a new generation of musicians, including Raye. Christina shared a video using Raye's song 'Oscar Winning Tears.'

© Christina Aguilera

Christina posed in a jaw-dropping diamond-encrusted gown while rocking a glamorous look and a voluminous hairstyle. The singer's longtime makeup artist shared photos of the look, showing her bouncy curls and the perfect bronze makeup look.

© Etienne Ortega

"This glam is everything," one person wrote, while someone else commented, "Obsessed with this look," adding, "Baby Jane is back," referring to her alter ego.

© Etienne Ortega

Christina pays tribute to her career and starts a new era:

Fans of the singer have seen her incredible success throughout her career, with Christina making her comeback this year and making headlines for her incredible vocals and her physical transformation.

© Stefanie Keenan Christina Aguilera attends her 25th Anniversary Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION

"The next 25 years start now," Christina wrote on social media following the release of her anniversary project with Sabrina Carpenter and MGK. "The hard work you’ve put in to make this anniversary so special has never gone unnoticed and is always appreciated," she said about her team after the release of the Spotify special.

"Thank you to everyone who played a part in this, from Ron Fair, Heather Holly, the Spotify team, Sabrina Carpenter, and mgk. Thank you all for putting so much love and care into making these songs even more meaningful than before," she wrote. "Thank you for giving me what a girl wants—not just today, but every day. I love you."