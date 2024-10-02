Christina Aguilera takes Sabrina Carpenter under her wing and pens tribute for the 2024 TIME100 Next list

Sabrina Carpenter is part of the 2024 TIME100 Next list, and Christina Aguilera contributed to the fellow singer with encouraging words. The edition, which honors rising stars, had Sabrina on one of their three covers, wearing a red silk bodysuit with an oversized bow and her signature blonde hairstyle. According to People, Carpenter will deviate from her Short 'n' Sweet tour route to perform at the TIME100 Next event on Wednesday, October 9, in New York City.

Recently, Aguilera surprised the world after releasing a refreshed version of "What A Girl Wants" featuring Sabrina Carpenter. Now, the Latina singer has taken the "Espresso" interpreter under her wing and advises music lovers to "never underestimate the mighty power" behind Sabrina's immeasurable talent.

© Kevin Mazur Sabrina Carpenter performs onstage during the SabrinaÂ Carpenter Short nâ Sweet Tour at Barclays Center on September 30, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AEG)

"It's the reason she has catapulted to her earned spot as one of today's leading pop artists. She proves great things come in small packages," Aguilera, 43, wrote. Aguilera and Carpenter have similar starts at Disney; therefore, her journey has helped her understand "what it takes to maintain clarity while delivering within the demands of this business."

"Sabrina handles the task with seemingly effortless ease and charisma while promoting, performing, and handling press with a smile and her signature coy charm," Aguilera wrote.

© Rich Polk Christina Aguilera attends the 34th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Sponsored by Ketel One Family Made Vodka at The Beverly Hilton on March 30, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Ketel One)

Carpenter's cover and inclusion on the coveted list follow her sixth studio album, Short n' Sweet, which included viral hits like "Taste," which seems to be inspired by the 1992 movie "Death Becomes Her," plus tracks "Espresso," and "Please, Please."

Sabrina Carpenter and Christina Aguilera's collaboration

Sabrina Carpenter collaborated with Christina Aguilera in a special live studio episode of Spotify Anniversaries. Christina is celebrating the 25th anniversary of her successful debut album, so she chose MGK and Sabrina to participate in the event.

"I wanted to celebrate the 25th anniversary of my debut album in a way that brings together the past and present," the singer told Rolling Stone. "I've always enjoyed reimagining my songs with different styles and audiences, as well as playing with sounds and arrangements that showcase how all music can be timeless."

“Recording this project with Spotify was both magical and nostalgic, resurfacing some of my sweetest career memories,” she told the publication. “I laughed, I cried, I reconnected with old friends, and I made some very special new ones," she continued. “I hope this anniversary gift is just as special for you to watch, as it was for me to make,” she said.

© Stefanie Keenan

Sabrina has always shared her admiration for Christina. “That was one of my very first idols and icons. I was 11 years old and you couldn’t get her name out of my mouth,” she told Paper. “She’s very special to me. Those songs raised me.”