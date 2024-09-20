Rauw Alejandro sends sweet shoutout to Sabrina Carpenter after MTV VMAs Moment goes viral

Rauw Alejandro made waves not only for his electrifying performance at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards but also for a viral moment with fans buzzing. During his set of "Cosa Nuestra," cameras captured singer-actress Sabrina Carpenter intently watching the Puerto Rican star as he took the stage, her expression of admiration.

This brief but notable reaction quickly went viral on social media, sparking countless memes and comments.

© Mike Coppola Rauw Alejandro performs onstage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

In a recent interview with Radio La Zona, Rauw Alejandro addressed the viral moment with a playful shoutout, saying, "Sending kisses to Sabrina who was enjoying the show." The comment was delivered with a smile, fueling even more speculation and fan reactions.

While there was no confirmation of a deeper connection between the two artists, Rauw's lighthearted response left fans swooning and eager to see if any future collaborations or interactions between them might surface.

© Taylor Hill Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024, in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

As one of the night's most memorable performances, Rauw Alejandro certainly stole the show, both on stage and off. Meanwhile, Sabrina Carpenter continues to make waves in her own right, proving to be an unstoppable force in both music and acting. Fans are left eagerly awaiting more, and whether this VMAs moment is the beginning of a fun friendship or simply a playful interaction, it's clear that Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter know how to captivate an audience.

His life after Rosalia

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia were a fan-favorite couple, but now that their relationship is over, fans wonder what happened with the tattoo he inked to honor his romance with the Spanish singer.

Rauw’s tattoo was located above his belly button, between his rose tattoo and a big cross, which he proudly displayed many times during his performances. But following the split, Rauw decided to cover it up.

© The Grosby Group

Rauw was photographed outside of The Mark Hotel wearing a sheer top. Right under his cross tattoo, Rosalia’s tattoo was covered and replaced by a butterfly. His new tattoo featured a lot of solid black work and shading, purposely done by tattoo artists to remove any mark of previous artwork.



A world to conquer

The singer made his debut as an ambassador for Carolina Herrera, New York's latest fragrance, 212 VIP Black. During an interview with Elle, he shared some details about their career and personal life, including the dreams he has yet to accomplish.

"I would love to perform at the Superbowl. And also in Japan. I want to conquer Asia and other places on the planet where Spanish is not spoken," he said, adding that he is always looking for more opportunities. "As much as I have achieved, I always look for more. I am also working on my own label and producing other artists. It is important to open doors to those who have talent and do not have opportunities," he said.