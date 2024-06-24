Rauw Alejandro and Bruna Marquezine on the dreams they want to accomplish: 'To have kids and a serene love'

Rauw Alejandro and Bruna Marquezine are reflecting on their professional careers and their personal growth during their latest joint interview. The Puerto Rican singer and the Brazilian actress have been taking over the entertainment industry, with Rauw reaching success with his music, and Bruna stepping into the Hollywood spotlight with 'Blue Beetle.'

The singer and the actress are making their debut as ambassadors for Carolina Herrera New York; 212 VIP Black and 212 VIP Rosé Elixir. During their latest interview with Elle, the two stars shared some details about their careers and personal lives, including the dreams they have yet to accomplish.

"I still want to work a lot, in Brazil and abroad. I'm looking to play a character so different from me that not even my mother would recognize me," Bruna said to the publication, adding that she has yet to find a "serene love."

© Gotham NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 16: Rauw Alejandro and Bruna Marquezine are seen during a photoshoot for Carolina Herrera in the Lower East Side on October 16, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

"On a personal level, to start a family, to live an overflowing passion and a serene love, to have children and a farm. I have faith in the failed institution of marriage," she confessed. Meanwhile, Rauw said he's aiming to perform at the Super Bowl at some point in his career.

© GrosbyGroup

"I would love to perform at the Superbowl. And also in Japan. I want to conquer Asia and other places on the planet where Spanish is not spoken," he said, adding that he is always looking for more opportunities. "As much as I have achieved, I always look for more. I am also working on my own label and producing other artists. It is important to open doors to those who have talent and do not have opportunities," he said.

They also talked about their first impression of each other. "She is gorgeous. Her vibe and personality are amazing. We had a great time working together, and everything is better when we have fun. Today we are great friends," he said, while Bruna added; "He is extremely kind and polite," describing him as "attentive and sweet."