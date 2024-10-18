What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week — Oct 18

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, we compile some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms in our weekly column, What To Watch.

The Lincoln Lawyer (Netflix)

"The Lincoln Lawyer" is premiering its third season. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and more, the series follows Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles defense lawyer, who pursues notorious murder trials from the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car.

Woman of the Hour (Netflix)

"Woman of the Hour" stars Anna Kendrick and marks her directing debut. The film is based on the true story of Rodney Alcala, a serial killer who killed five women and appeared in a dating game amidst his murders. Kendrick plays the contestant who ends up winning a date with him.

Sweetpea (Starz)

Starring Ella Purnell, "Sweetpea" is a British series following Rhiannon, a wallflower who's been mistreated her whole life. She reaches a breaking point after a random encounter, transforming her life, and making the show into a "Killing Eve"-like experience where the viewer trails a sympathetic killer through her ups and downs.

Elsbeth (Paramount+)

"Elsbeth" premiered its second season on Paramount+. The series follows an unconventional attorney as she helps the NYPD catch criminals wiith her strange observations.

Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara (Hulu)

"Fanatical" is a documentary exploring the hacking of Tegan Quin, one of the members of the belove d band Tegan and Sara. The doc features interviews with both artists and follows the catfishing scheme that captured many fans of the band.

Brothers (Prime Video)

Starring Josh Brolin and Peter Dinklage, the film follows an ex-con trying to reform his life and his twin brother, as the two embark on a cross-country road trip.

Selma (Netflix)

Lastly, "Selma" is newly streaming on Netflix. The film, directed by Ava DuVernay, follows Dr. Martin Luther King and his followers as they marched from Selma to Montgomery to secure the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which banned racial discrimination in the voting booth.