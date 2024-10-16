'The Lincoln Lawyer' 3: All you should know about the new season

"The Lincoln Lawyer" is back with a third season this week. The Netflix series follows Mickey Haller, a Los Angeles defense lawyer, who pursues notorious murder trials, all from the backseat of his Lincoln Town Car. The series stars Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and a cast of talented actors and is based on the bestselling series of novels of the same name. The new season is inspired by "The Gods of Guilt," book five in the franchise.

Here's all you should know about the series:

What's it about?

© Courtesy of Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer season 3

The new season of "The Lincoln Lawyer" finds Haller struggling with some personal issues. Spoilers ahead, but the previous season concluded with Haller intent on seeking justice for his friend Glory Days, who died at the end of season 2.

“This one is personal, because it’s a client that he actually really cared about and thought she had gotten out of that life and out of danger,” said Dailyn Rodriguez, one of the series' showrunners in an interview with TUDUM. “Mickey very much is [wondering], ‘Did he have something to do with this? Could he have done more to help her?’”

© Courtesy of Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer season 3

The showrunners revealed that while the story would stick closely to the fifth installment of the book series, it would kick off with a flashback that wasn't featured in the novel. "We decided that a fun (and poignant) way to come into the season would be via a flashback sequence that gave us some insight into how Mickey Haller became Mickey Haller — not just the brilliant criminal defense lawyer, but the husband, the father, and the man that he would come to be," said Executive Producer Ross Fineman.

Who stars in the new season?

The third season of the series has a mix of returning actors and newcomers, including: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as Mickey Haller, Neve Campbell as Maggie, Becki Newton as Lorna, Jazz Raycole as Izzy, Angus Sampson as Cisco, Yaya DaCosta as Andrea "Andy" Freemann, Holt McCallany as Neil Bishop, and more.

When is it coming out?

The third season of "The Lincoln Lawyer" premieres this Thursday, October 17, at 3 am ET. All episodes will be available at once on Netflix, granting you 10 episodes that you can binge in one sitting or spread out through the weekend.