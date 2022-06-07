Neve Campbell will not return to ‘Scream 6’ after pay dispute: ‘I’m forever grateful’

Fans of the ‘Scream’ franchise are having mixed feelings about the latest announcement regarding the upcoming sixth installment, following the box office success earlier this year with the fifth installment, earning more than $140 millilon worldwide.

Neve Campbell has revealed that she will not be returning to the iconic franchise, sharing a statement for her fans, confessing that it was due to a low offer that did not “equate to the value” of her character in the Scream universe, since she started playing Sidney Prescott in 1996.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” she explained, “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

She also took a moment to show her appreciation for supporters of the franchise, admitting that it has “been a very difficult decision to move on” from the franchise, sharing that the fans have “always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

It’s still unclear about the future of the next film, as the storyline is still underwraps and nothing has been revealed about Neve’s character. “We are tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film,” Spyglass and Paramount said following the success of the previous film.