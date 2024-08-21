'The Lincoln Lawyer' season 3 shares release date

The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix's hit legal drama, is back for a third season. The series, starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo as the complicated leading man Mickey Haller, has shared its first look at the upcoming series, scheduled to premiere later on this year. Here's all we know:

The season is based on the book 'The Gods of Guilt'

© Courtesy of Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer season 3

"The Lincoln Lawyer" is based on a series of books following Michek Haller as he deals with various clients and his thorny personal life. Season three is based on the fifth book of the sereis, titled, "The Gods of Guilt." According to the series showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez, the book is the best of the series.

“This season is very exciting,” said Garcia-Rulfo to Netflix's Tudum. “We see Mickey struggling with so many things at the same time — with romance, with the wives, with the cases. You never expect what's going to happen, who's going to be bad and who's going to be guilty.”



There are four new cast members

© Courtesy of Netflix The Lincoln Lawyer season 3

The series will return with its original cast, including Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Neve Campbell, and more. It will also feature some new names, including Merrin Dungey, Allyn Moriyon, John Pirruccello, and Philip Anthony-Rodriguez.

What is the show about?

For newcomers, "The Lincoln Lawyer" follows Haller, a quirky lawyer who operates from his Lincoln car. The sereis trails him as he takes on different cases while balancing his personal life, which includes a daughter and two ex-wives.

The series has been a big hit, with the second season debuting on July 2023 and climbing up Netflix's top 10 global hits with over 40 million views. According to the streamer, "The Lincoln Lawyer" was in Netflix's Top 10 in 81 countries, showing that the series has global appeal.

When is it coming out?

The third season of the series will premiere in Netflix on October 17. The first two seasons are available to stream.