How Manuel Garcia-Rulfo went from appearing in home movies to starring in a Netflix show

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a versatile and talented actor hailing from Mexico. With an impressive repertoire that includes roles in notable productions such as “A Man Called Otto,” “The Magnificent Seven,” and the TV series “Goliath,” the 42-year-old star has consistently captivated audiences with his exceptional performances.

Garcia-Rulfo is the leading actor in the popular Netflix series “The Lincoln Lawyer,” now in its second season. His undeniable charm and impressive acting skills continue to impress audiences, solidifying his place in the entertainment industry.

©GettyImages



Manuel Garcia-Rulfo attends the Global Gift Gala Red Carpet at Hotel Don Pepe on July 23, 2022 in Marbella, Spain.

The actor recently wrote about his memories in The Wall Street Journal and how his ancestor impacted his path. “My grandfather’s home movies were like Hollywood productions. Instead of shooting 16mm footage of his kids at the table or playing outside, he created stories and scripts and used a professional editing deck,” he recalls.

The star said his big family made the videos even more special. “There was no shortage of cast. He had a huge family—eight girls and my father. Decades later, when I was growing up, he’d screen the short films for me and his 31 other grandkids. They were wonderful action dramas, usually about cowboys or robberies,” he revealed.

Garcia-Rulfo also said his grandfather shared his passion for cinema and used to screen Charlie Chaplin’s silent movies and classic Westerns. “My family lived on my grandfather’s ranch near Guadalajara, Mexico. We had some cattle and horses, and our large extended family virtually lived on top of each other in his 10-room house. All the boys slept in one room and the girls in another,” he shared, adding that his grandpa was a local dentist.

Manuel also said that despite he “wasn’t a very good student” because he has “dyslexia,” he used that time to “daydream” and “create a safe alternate reality.”

“I learned that the ability to visualize yourself as someone else is at the heart of acting,” he assures. “Living on a ranch helped. I could imagine myself as a cowboy or I could build a treehouse or be whatever I dreamed up. The more I thought about stepping into another world, the faster my imagination grew.”

How did Manuel Garcia-Rulfo learn English?

According to the actor, when he was 12, his mother left him with a family in Newport, Vt. “They were participants in a student-exchange program. My parents had purposefully chosen a remote town in a small state where there wouldn’t be any Spanish-speaking kids. The goal was to put me in a situation where I had to learn English,” he recounted.

“The family was warm and loving, and their son, Mark, treated me like a brother. We’re still in touch today. In addition to becoming fluent in English, I learned to ski,” the actor added.

When did Manuel Garcia-Rulfo realize he wanted to be an actor?

“Back in Mexico, I knew I wanted to be an actor. At 16, I was in my first high-school play. After I delivered my first line, the audience laughed. That’s when I realized the theater is where I belonged,” he wrote.

Unfortunately, his family members weren’t too happy with his acting pursuit. “The more serious about acting I became, the more my family asked me to be realistic. My uncle urged me to study dentistry since the practice was already in place,” he said. “My parents said, ‘Manuel, we don’t know anybody in this industry. How are we going to help you?’”

Manuel kept going and eventually attended the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles for a year. “I had no choice but to succeed,” she said.

“I needed more training and took acting classes for an additional three years in L.A. and Mexico City. I started my acting career as the lead character in a Mexican film in 2006. Then, in 2016, I was in the ‘Magnificent Seven.’ Doors started opening for me.”

Today, the Mexican actor is living the American dream in Hollywood. “I have an apartment in L.A. where I’ve lived for the past eight years while shooting ‘Lincoln Lawyer.’ The house is near the studio and my gym, so I can get 50 additional minutes of sleep,” he joked.

What happened to his grandfather’s ranch?

According to the star, it is still standing strong! “My extended family still lives on my grandfather’s property, but the land has been subdivided to give everyone a house. I visit whenever I’m not working and tend my lime orchard,” he revealed.

Manuel said that although he accomplished his dream of becoming an actor, it saddens him that his grandfather died before he began working on “The Magnificent Seven.”