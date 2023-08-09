Pedro Pascal visits a fan’s art show centered around him

Pedro Pascal took one of his friends to visit an art show centered on himself. The show was made by Heidi Gentle Burrell, an artist and fan of Pascal’s who named the show “ADHD Hyper Fixation and why it looks like I love Pedro Pascal.”

Pascal and his friend Russell Tovey attended the gallery showing in Margate, as reported by The Guardian. Sadly, the gallery was closed at the time of their arrival, but Tovey took a photo of their reunion and shared it on social media. “Margate art friends reunited,” he captioned the post, which shows him and Pascal hugging and laughing as their friend Robert Diament also smiles for the selfie.

Burrell sadly wasn’t present at the gallery to see Pascal, but discussed how much he’s inspired her to make art. Even though she says she’s not obsessed with him, she credits his “really interesting face” for inspiration. “I wouldn’t call myself an obsessed fan,” she said. “But I do hyper-fixate on capturing him in my art.”

©GettyImages



Pedro Pascal at an event for “The Last of Us”

Pedro Pascal has quickly grown into one of Hollywood’s most recognizable actors following various roles in beloved franchise. He played Oberyn Martell in “Game of Thrones” and is now Joel in “The Last of Us,” which escalated his internet presence and fame and lead to an Emmy nomination for best lead actor in a drama series. He became the first Latino to be nominated in the category since 1999.

