All you should know about ‘Lincoln Lawyer’ season 2

“Lincoln Lawyer” is back for a second season. The series debuted its first season last year, becoming a surprise hit and grabbing a spot on Netflix’s top 10 shows. The series managed to keep audiences hooked with an entertaining show that provided them with all of the legal drama they desired.

The first couple of episodes of season two premiered on July 6th, delivering plenty of juicy stories to keep audiences engaged for another round.

What is it about?

“Lincoln Lawyer” is based on a bestselling series of books written by Michael Connelly. One of the novels was previously adapted into a film, and while it wasn’t all that interesting, it did star Matthew McConaughey. The Netflix series was co-created by David E. Kelley, one of the most TV writers and producers in the industry, responsible for series like “Big Little Lies,” and legal drama classics like “Ally McBeal,” and “Boston Legal.”

“Lincoln Lawyer” follows Mickey, a cocky attorney who takes on various cases across Los Angeles on the back of his car. Making recurring appearances are his ex-wives, children, romantic interests, and clients.

The cast

“Lincoln Lawyer” stars an cast that includes Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Christopher Gorham, Lana Parrilla, and more.

How to watch

“Lincoln Lawyer” is available to stream on Netflix. The first five episodes of season 2 are streaming, while the final batch of episodes premiere on August 3rd.

