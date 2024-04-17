WATCH: First teaser for Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s ‘One Hundred Years of Solitude’ TV show

Netflix has shared the first teaser for one of its most awaited and ambitious adaptations. “One Hundred Years of Solitude,” based on the novel written by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, will be hitting the streamer later this year.

Gabriel Garcia Marquez died in 2014

The series is the first adaptation to be made of the novel, and has the support of the Marquez estate. It was filmed in Colombia, in areas like La Guajira, Magdalena, Cesar, Cundinamarca, and Tolima. It’s been called by Netflix as one of the most ambitions TV shows made in Latin America, “brought to life by the most talented artists from Colombia and LATAM.”

“One Hundred Years of Solitude” is a multigenerational story following the Buendia family, whose patriarch founded the fictional town of Macondo. Published in 1967, the novel remains one of the most important books ever written, and a landmark in Hispanic literature.

“Married against their parent’s wishes, cousins José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village behind and embark on a long journey in search of a new home,” reads the official synopsis. “Accompanied by friends and adventurers, their journey culminates with the founding of a utopian town on the banks of a river of prehistoric stones that they baptize Macondo. Several generations of the Buendía lineage will mark the future of this mythical town, tormented by madness, impossible loves, a bloody and absurd war, and the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to one hundred years of solitude.”

You can watch the teaser below:

More details about the TV series

The series was written by José Rivera, Natalia Santa, Camila Brugés, María Camila Arias and Albatrós González. It’s made up of 16 episodes, all co-directed by Laura Mora and Alex Garcia Lopez.