WNBA All-Star Game 2024: When and where to watch Team WNBA vs. Team USA

The highly anticipated WNBA All-Star Game 2024 will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday, July 20. This year's game, featuring Team WNBA players going head-to-head with Team USA, promises an exciting showdown. The game will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.

All-Star Game Weekend Kicks Off

The WNBA All-Star Game Weekend begins on Friday, July 19, with thrilling events. The Skills Challenge starts the festivities at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, followed by the 3-Point Contest. Both events will be broadcast on ESPN, ensuring fans can enjoy all the action leading up to the main event.

© Getty Images A'ja Wilson (2nd L) #22 of Team Wilson hands a basketball to Brittney Griner #42 of Team Stewart as Las Vegas Aces mascot BUCKET$ (L) and Phoenix Mercury mascot Scorch look as it is announced that the Mercury will host the 2024 WNBA All-Star Game during the second half of the 2023 WNBA All-Star Game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch Without Cable

For those without cable, there are several ways to watch the WNBA All-Star Game Weekend for free. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, while other streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and Fubo also provide free trials. These services allow you to watch ABC and ESPN, ensuring you don't miss any of the weekend's excitement. Additionally, they offer access to a variety of local and cable networks, including NBC, CBS, PBS, FS1, Lifetime, FX, AMC, A&E, Bravo, BET, MTV, Paramount Network, Cartoon Network, VH1, Fuse, CNN, Food Network, CNBC, and many more.

Unique Format for an Olympic Year

The WNBA All-Star Game format in 2024 is unique because it is an Olympic year. Instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup, this year's game features Team WNBA against Team USA. The last time the format was switched up like this was during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The extended all-star break accommodates the 2024 Olympics in Paris later in July.

© Getty Images Arike Ogunbowale #24 of Team Wilson controls the ball as Brittney Griner #42 of Team Stewart defends during the 2023 WNBA All-Star game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on July 15, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Team Rosters

Team WNBA:

DeWanna Bonner — Connecticut Sun

Aliyah Boston — Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark — Indiana Fever

Allisha Gray — Atlanta Dream

Dearica Hamby — Los Angeles Sparks

Brionna Jones — Connecticut Sun

Jonquel Jones — New York Liberty

Kayla McBride — Minnesota Lynx

Kelsey Mitchell — Indiana Fever

Arike Ogunbowale — Dallas Wings

Nneka Ogwumike — Seattle Storm

Angel Reese — Chicago Sky

Team USA

Napheesa Collier — Minnesota Lynx

Kahleah Copper — Phoenix Mercury

Chelsea Gray — Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner — Phoenix Mercury

Sabrina Ionescu — New York Liberty

Jewell Loyd — Seattle Storm

Kelsey Plum — Las Vegas Aces

Breanna Stewart — New York Liberty

Diana Taurasi — Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas — Connecticut Sun

A’ja Wilson — Las Vegas Aces

Jackie Young — Las Vegas Aces

The WNBA All-Star Game 2024 is set to be a spectacular event, bringing together the best players from the league and Team USA. With the unique format and the extended break for the Olympics, this year's game promises to be a memorable experience for fans. Take advantage of the live broadcast and the preliminary events. Whether you have cable or not, there are plenty of ways to tune in and enjoy all the action.