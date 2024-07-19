WNBA All-Star Game 2024: When and where to watch Team WNBA vs. Team USA

The highly anticipated WNBA All-Star Game 2024 will take place at the Footprint Center in Phoenix on Saturday, July 20. This year's game, featuring Team WNBA players going head-to-head with Team USA, promises an exciting showdown. The game will be broadcast live on ABC at 8:30 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m. PT.
All-Star Game Weekend Kicks Off
The WNBA All-Star Game Weekend begins on Friday, July 19, with thrilling events. The Skills Challenge starts the festivities at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT, followed by the 3-Point Contest. Both events will be broadcast on ESPN, ensuring fans can enjoy all the action leading up to the main event.
How to Watch Without Cable
For those without cable, there are several ways to watch the WNBA All-Star Game Weekend for free. DirecTV Stream offers a five-day free trial, while other streaming services like Hulu + Live TV and Fubo also provide free trials. These services allow you to watch ABC and ESPN, ensuring you don't miss any of the weekend's excitement. Additionally, they offer access to a variety of local and cable networks, including NBC, CBS, PBS, FS1, Lifetime, FX, AMC, A&E, Bravo, BET, MTV, Paramount Network, Cartoon Network, VH1, Fuse, CNN, Food Network, CNBC, and many more.
Unique Format for an Olympic Year
The WNBA All-Star Game format in 2024 is unique because it is an Olympic year. Instead of the traditional East vs. West matchup, this year's game features Team WNBA against Team USA. The last time the format was switched up like this was during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. The extended all-star break accommodates the 2024 Olympics in Paris later in July.
Team Rosters
Team WNBA:
- DeWanna Bonner — Connecticut Sun
- Aliyah Boston — Indiana Fever
- Caitlin Clark — Indiana Fever
- Allisha Gray — Atlanta Dream
- Dearica Hamby — Los Angeles Sparks
- Brionna Jones — Connecticut Sun
- Jonquel Jones — New York Liberty
- Kayla McBride — Minnesota Lynx
- Kelsey Mitchell — Indiana Fever
- Arike Ogunbowale — Dallas Wings
- Nneka Ogwumike — Seattle Storm
- Angel Reese — Chicago Sky
Team USA
- Napheesa Collier — Minnesota Lynx
- Kahleah Copper — Phoenix Mercury
- Chelsea Gray — Las Vegas Aces
- Brittney Griner — Phoenix Mercury
- Sabrina Ionescu — New York Liberty
- Jewell Loyd — Seattle Storm
- Kelsey Plum — Las Vegas Aces
- Breanna Stewart — New York Liberty
- Diana Taurasi — Phoenix Mercury
- Alyssa Thomas — Connecticut Sun
- A’ja Wilson — Las Vegas Aces
- Jackie Young — Las Vegas Aces
The WNBA All-Star Game 2024 is set to be a spectacular event, bringing together the best players from the league and Team USA. With the unique format and the extended break for the Olympics, this year's game promises to be a memorable experience for fans. Take advantage of the live broadcast and the preliminary events. Whether you have cable or not, there are plenty of ways to tune in and enjoy all the action.