10 exciting movies premiering at Cannes Film Festival

There are a lot of film festivals, but Cannes stands apart. The event, first held in France in 1946, is a staple of prestige cinema, one that prizes elegance and is concerned with honoring its great history.

This year’s Cannes kicked off on May 17th, with a jury is made up of an eclectic mix of actors and filmmakers, among them, Vincent Lindon as lead jury. There’s also Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Joachim Trier, and more, promising some great and interesting picks for Palm D’Or winners.

Here are 10 movies you can’t miss from this year’s festival:

One Fine Morning

Lea Seydoux is premiering two films at Cannes this year.

Mia Hansen-Love’s new film is a romance set in France and starring Cannes darling Lea Seydoux. She plays a woman that’s caring for her sick father and starts an affair with an old friend, who’s involved in a relationship of his own.

Elvis

Baz Luhrman’s take on “Elvis” will surely stir conversation, whether people love it or hate it. It stars Austin Butler as Elvis and Tom Hanks as his manager, tracking the singer’s historic career and turbulent times in which the story is set.

The Stars at Noon