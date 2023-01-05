Ricki Lake shares ‘raw’ video shaving her head after struggling with androgenic hair loss

Ricki Lake is inspiring women to reclaim their hair loss. On Saturday, the host shared an intimate video taken three years ago on New Years Eve, as she shaved her head with an electric razor.

©Ricki Lake





She revealed that she has been struggling “in secret” with androgenic hair loss. “3 years ago today, on the afternoon of New Year’s eve day 2019, I took a brave ass leap of faith and chose to make the drastic decision to shave my head after years and years of struggling,” she wrote.

Lake had never shared the “raw video footage.” She said she felt like she wanted to now, for those who followed her story. “Some of you know my struggle all too well personally and I want you to know, I truly feel you,” she continued. “In this video, you can see me come to a place of peace, liberation, and most importantly, self-love and self-acceptance.”

As the hair left her head, Lake smiled and laughed with her friends who hyped her up and said how “dope” and “sick” she looked. “It looks better babe,” said one friend, comparing her to Sinead O Conner. It was appreciated by Lake who reflected there years later, “I will never forget your support, love kindness, and humor.”