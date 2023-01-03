Mel B’s daughter Phoenix has been recreating her ‘90s photoshoots and it’s epic

Watch out world, cause Phoenix Chi Brown is bringing back her mom Mel B’s iconic looks. The daughter of “Scary Spice” has been recreating some of her mom’s photoshoots from the 90s, and it’s amazing.

The series started before Christmas on TikTok with a recreation of her “Say You’ll Be There” photoshoot and gained over 10.8 million views and 1.1 million likes on TikTok. “Mel’s daughter is a full-blown grownup and gorgeous!!” Said one surprised fan.

After the video’s success on Christmas Eve, she dropped another recreation video. Set to “Spice up Your Life,” it gained hundreds of sweet comments, like “Honestly scary spice was the reason I became comfortable with my big curly hair and brown skin as a kid.”