Mel B’s daughter Phoenix has been recreating her ‘90s photoshoots and it’s epic

Watch out world, cause Phoenix Chi Brown is bringing back her mom Mel B’s iconic looks. The daughter of “Scary Spice” has been recreating some of her mom’s photoshoots from the 90s, and it’s amazing.
The series started before Christmas on TikTok with a recreation of her “Say You’ll Be There” photoshoot and gained over 10.8 million views and 1.1 million likes on TikTok. “Mel’s daughter is a full-blown grownup and gorgeous!!” Said one surprised fan.
@phoenixisphoenix
Re created my mums say you’ll be there photoshoot! What do you guys think?♬ Say You'll Be There - Spice Girls
After the video’s success on Christmas Eve, she dropped another recreation video. Set to “Spice up Your Life,” it gained hundreds of sweet comments, like “Honestly scary spice was the reason I became comfortable with my big curly hair and brown skin as a kid.”
@phoenixisphoenix
Re created my mums outfit from the 90’s! What do you guys think?♬ Spice Up Your Life - Spice Girls
Last week she shared her most recent video recreating Mel’s 1997 photoshoot, set to “Wannabe,” which came out equally amazing. “I am obsessed with this series!!!!! Mel B was the BEST spice girl” commented one user.
@phoenixisphoenix
Loved this outfit from a photoshoot mum did in 1997 🌟♬ Wannabe - Spice Girls
Phoenix’s father is Jimmy Gulzar, who was married to Mel from 1998 to 2000. The 23-year-old model, and influencer, was born on February 19, 1999. She has begun to make a name for herself in the entertainment industry, starring in her first modeling campaign in 2021.
In 2022 she competed in the show, The Games, where she battled it out in a variety of sports, taking home the silver metal.