The Spice Girls pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II with touching posts

Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully on Thursday September 8, and her death has saddened many. The Queen met many celebrities throughout her life and The Spice Girls were lucky enough to meet her. Follwing the news of her death most of the members of the group shared a photo on their Instagram grid with a touching caption. See them all below.

Victoria Beckham

Like her husband David Beckham, Victoria Beckham aka “Posh Spice,” shared her heartbreak. “Today is a very sad day not just for our country but for the entire world. I’m deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Monarch, Her Majesty The Queen. She will be remembered for her steadfast loyalty and service and my thoughts are with the royal family at this incredibly sad time,” she wrote in the caption.

Mel B

Mel B aka “Scary Spice” shared a photo form their time meeting Her Majesty in 1997 at the height of their international fame. “Today is the saddest day. We have lost an incredible lady who all of us grew up with and had so much respect for. I was honoured to meet her, honoured that she awarded me my MBE as patron of Women’s Aid and honoured she was our Queen,” she wrote in the caption.