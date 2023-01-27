Eva Longoria shares a stunning photo in a bikini

Eva Longoria is missing summer. The actress shared a throwback of her days in the sun and left her followers speechless, showing off her stunning body in a white bikini.

The post shows her aboard a luxurious yacht, running a hand through her hair. “Anyone else missing the summer sun?” she captioned it. Her followers were quick to drop comments praising her body and sharing how much they miss the sun. “Body,” wrote a follower, tacking some fire emojis. “You’re literally glowing,” wrote someone else.

It’s not a surprise that Longoria looks the way she does, with her feed frequently posts centered on workouts and healthy meals. In an interview with Women’s Health, Longoria shared she works out for an hour each day with the goal of caring for her mental health. “Ironically, bouncing on this trampoline is low impact, so you get a sweaty workout without all the pounding on your knees,” she said.

Longoria is currently in Spain and has been making the most of her stay alongside her son and her family, taking in the sights and enjoying the city. She’s currently on the last weeks of shooting her new series, “Land of Women”. The series will air on AppleTV+ and follows Gala (Longoria), a New Yorker who’s forced to flee her home after her husband gets involved in a financial scandal. Longoria will be starring and producing the series, making the project a personal one for her.