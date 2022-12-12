Eva Longoria shares one of her favorite recipes just in time for the holidays!

Eva Longoria is sharing one of her favorite recipes with her fans and followers! The Hollywood star showed how to make the perfect lemon pasta, giving a glimpse of her go-to dish when she is unsure of what to cook for dinner, just in time for the holidays.

“Who else is a fan of lemon pasta?” the actress wrote. “You guys, this recipe is sooo easy to make at home especially on those nights when you don’t know what to cook!” she added, while showing all the ingredients to make the dish, including lemons, pasta, parmesan cheese, butter, beef broth, and whipping cream.

Eva also took a moment to promote her cookware brand ‘Risa Cookware,’ which means laughter in Spanish, and explained that she was inspired to create it, so families can share a special moment at home, getting together to share their favorite dishes.

This is not the first time the actress shows her go-to recipes on social media, previously sharing all the steps to make tacos and chili at home, which includes 2 tablespoons of olive oil, one large onion, chili powder, cayenne, garlic, green, yellow and red bell peppers, cumin, red pepper flakes, onion and garlic powder, pinto beans, white beans, and kidney beans.

Apart from demonstrating her cooking skills, Eva has been very busy with her film projects, as she is preparing to collaborate with Gabrielle Union on an LGBTQ comedy, producing and starring in opposite roles, as mother in laws to sons who are planning their wedding.