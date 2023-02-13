Gisele Bündchen wore animal-print swimsuit during recent outing with daughter Vivian

Gisele Bündchen looked stunning during a recent outing, wearing a leopard-printed bathing suit as a bodysuit. The 42-year-old supermodel has embraced the Miami life, spending some quality time with her 10-year-old daughter Vivian, and sporting a casual chic look over the weekend.

The model was excited to take her daughter to her horseback riding lessons, while wearing her hair in a loose braid, and completing her outfit with high-waisted shorts, black sandals and big sunglasses.

The mother and businesswoman was photographed keeping an eye on her daughter while wearing a pair of earbuds in her ears, while Vivian, who Gisele co-parents with her ex-husband Tom Brady, wore a white T-shirt and navy leggings. The celebrity family seems to love horses, as the model was previously seen on an equestrian date with her rumored boyfriend, Joaquim Valente in Costa Rica.

This is also not the first time Gisele has been photographed being a proud mom, as she takes Vivan to the same stable in Miami every week. She was spotted filming her daughter’s skills last week with a big smile on her face, while wearing black leggings and a gray shirt.

Apart from enjoying her time with her kids, Gisele has been working hard on her career. She was seen at the beginning of February on the set of a new photo shoot in Hollywood, Florida, looking pretty in pink in a one-piece bathing suit, and posing beachside for a new modeling campaign.