Athletes are often linked with celebrities and TV stars. In the case of the NFL, there are many actresses, models, and celebrities who’ve become important members of the audience stands, rooting for their partners and offering tons of support on match days.

As we gear up for the Super Bowl this year, which will feature the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most famous celebrities that have been linked with NFL athletes. Scroll down to have a look: