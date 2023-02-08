Anna Faris stars in Avocados from Mexico Super Bowl ad as ‘Eve’

Holy guacamole! Anna Faris is the latest Hollywood star appearing in a 2023 Super Bowl ad on February 12. Avocados from Mexico hired the actress for their upcoming commercial, which looks like an earthly paradise filled with avocado burgers.

Faris took to social media to share a BTS photo surrounded by mouthwatering food. “Here’s some tasty 🥑 news: I’m finally making my Big Game debut with @AvocadosFromMexico!” she captioned the snap.

In the pic, Anna rocks long blonde hair that covers her in strategic places as she snacks and smiles with her co-star.

The brand also debuted the spot on social media ahead og the big game.

This year’s championship will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, on Fox and the Fox Sports App, fuboTV, and DAZN. The Super Bowl 57 will be held in Glendale, Arizona, at the State Farm Stadium, with the average ticket selling for $8,650 and $23,795 for the best seats. Rihanna will headline the halftime show.

For the first time, the National Football League will honor Native America. Each attendee will enter the arena with a one-of-a-kind ticket designed by Lucinda Hinojos (b. 1981; Pascua Yaqui, Chiricahua Apache, White Mountain Apache, and Pima (Akimel O’odham)), known as the first Chicana, Native American artist to work with the league.