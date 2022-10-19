The message that made Camila Cabello delete a dating app after 24 hours

After breaking up with Shawn Mendes,Camila Cabello was ready to try her luck on a dating app, but she quickly changed her mind. The singer visited her friend Drew Barrymore on her show Tuesday where she revealed the message she received that made her stop swiping after just 24 hours.

Cabello stopped by the Drew Barrymore Show and revealed, “I was on a dating app for like 24 hours, then I left.” According to the Cuban-American pop star, “the first guy that DM’d me was like ‘aspiring singer-songwriter from Nashville.’” “ And I was just like, I feel weird because somebody could be using me,” she explained. Barrymore co-signed, agreeing, “You don’t know their intentions.” Cabello said she preferred meeting people that could be vetted by her friends.

.@Camila_Cabello gets real about why she ran away from dating apps after only 24 hours 💛



Tune in TUESDAY (10/18) for more! https://t.co/3yRe9N8zsgpic.twitter.com/s5VElxZ3v7 — The Drew Barrymore Show (@DrewBarrymoreTV) October 17, 2022

The “Don’t Go Yet,” singer also shared some dating advice, “for me dating is all about making friends. Just focus on making friends,” she said, “and then if there’s a physical attraction to somebody, then it happens, then it’s natural.”

She also advised Barrymore to go on a walk with someone as a first date instead of spending a whole night at dinner with a stranger.