Camila Cabello swears she had a UFO encounter

Camila Cabello had some revelations to share in an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” While speaking with Fallon, Cabello shared that she truly believed she had an alien encounter in Chile, which she shared with the audience.

Camila Cabello on “The Tonight Show.”

“So, we’re hiking and there’s been a lot of spooky activity there, I’m talking UFO, alien-activity,” Cabello said. “I’m not one of those people that’s like… I don’t want to believe and then I see something that isn’t there. My parents do love UFO documentaries,” she said, sharing that, unlike them, she’s invested in what’s on Earth. “I love nature documentaries, planet Earth, all that stuff.”

Cabello said that even with her skeptical mind, she truly believes that she had an alien encounter. She said that when her dad was looking through the pictures and the videos that she had taken of her parents, “he sees these two objects, which, when we slowed the video down, there were three. Guys, I slowed the video down and everything and I think that we might have caught a UFO.” She said that she was debating showing the footage on the program since she didn’t want the aliens to think she was exploiting them or breaking their trust.

Cabello and Fallon proceeded to play the footage where her parents are photographed with a mountain behind them, with there being a floating object that quickly flits across the screen. “Guys, I think that the aliens trusted me to capture a UFO moment,” she said.

This past week, Cabello revealed that her fellow coaches on “The Voice” joined her on a performance of “Havana,” one of her most famous songs.

“They’re such incredible artists I feel almost embarrassed that they sang my song,” she said to People Magazine. “But it was really cool!”