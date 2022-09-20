‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions: The firsts contestants that made it onto Team Camila in episode one

The Voice is back, and while the shown won’t have beloved Coach Kelly Clarkson, season 22 brought back eight-time Voice champion Blake Shelton, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and new coach Camila Cabello.

The first night of the Blind Auditions was great, and Cabello has found great voices that she plans to mold and eventually take the trophy. Find below a rundown of all the contestants that made it onto Team Camila in episode one.

Team Camila

Morgan Myles // 35 // Nashville, Tenn. “Hallelujah” by Leonard Cohen

Orlando Mendez // 26 // Miami, Fla. “Beer Never Broke My Heart” by Luke Combs

Last month, the Cuban American singer announced that her Battle Advisor would be Charlie Puth. Camila who has familiarity with the show, as John Legend invited her to coach his team last season, rose to fame after competing with her former Fifth Harmony bandmates and finishing third on the second season of The X Factor.

Now the star will use all the competition experience to connect with her team and lead one of her singers to victory. Season 22 of The Voice premiered Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

The veteran coaches teased Camila with a spooky welcome. “You are going to lose,” Cabello is the victim of a joke in a recent preview of The Voice. In this teaser, the singer joins the jury and is wicked prank by Shelton.

The clip looks like a trailer for a horror movie, Cabello is thrilled to discover she has a secret admirer on the set of The Voice after receiving a celebratory banner and gifts. However, the exciment ends, as soon a mysterious note arrives for the singer that says: “You are going to lose so much! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha! Ha!”