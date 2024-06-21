Christian Nodal poses in head-to-toe Dior at Paris Fashion Week [PHOTOS]

Christian Nodal stepped out in Paris wearing a stylish ensemble. The Mexican singer attended the latest Dior runway show as part of Paris Fashion Week, presenting the Spring Summer 2025 collection. This time the musician was photographed at his arrival, before making his way to the show, where he sat front row next to A-List stars and celebrities.

The fan-favorite Mexican singer attended the Dior Spring Summer 2025 collection. Nodal showed off his extensive tattoo collection and posed for photos after his arrival.

Nodal took to Instagram to document his experience during Paris Fashion Week, wearing head-to-toe Dior and pairing the look with statement jewelry.

The singer wore gray wide-leg trousers, paired with a brown-and-green shirt. He also wore a gray cropped jacket and black loafers.

Among other familiar faces at Paris Fashion Week, Maluma, and Ozuna were also present for the exclusive events. Nodal was spotted front row at the event, enjoying the show and getting some fashion inspiration.