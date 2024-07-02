Ricky Martin's ex, Jwan Yosef, shares new photos with their children

It's been almost a year since Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef decided to separate. After this unexpected divorce, the former couple has taught a lesson in affection and friendship and shown that their priority is the well-being of their children.

Over the weekend, the Syrian-born plastic artist shared new photos with little ones Lucía and Renn, the children he shares with the Puerto Rican singer.

© @jwanyosef The visual artist shared pictures of a beach trip with his children Lucía and Renn

On June 30, Jwan published a glimpse of his family outing to the beach. The 39-year-old artist lives in Los Angeles and took a photo of the famous Venice Beach on his Instagram stories. The artist is seen in the image with a couple and several children, including his little ones.

Although the original publication came from a private account, it was not difficult to guess that it was a relative of the painter. In addition to the user being called Mattias Yosef-Andersson, Jwan added the message: "The best family."

Ricky Martin's ex-husband later posted a new group photo, and this time, we could see more clearly the cute faces of Lucía and Renn. The children held hands with their father. "Uncle Jo-Jo's land," he wrote. The artist probably received a visit from his relatives and took them for a walk with his children.

This outing occurred just a few weeks after Yosef celebrated Father's Day with a sweet message dedicated to his ex-partner. "Happy Father's Day to this gentleman," wrote the painter, along with a video showing the "Tu Recuerdo" interpreter having fun with his younger children on a giant slide. "A big hug, habibi," Ricky replied.

© @jwanyosef Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announce divorce, ending six year marriage!

Determined to look after their children's well-being

On July 6, it will be one year since Ricky and Jwan announced their separation. At that time, they issued a joint statement expressing their "greatest wish now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centered on our genuine friendship, while we share the upbringing of our children."

Days after the announcement, it was revealed that the former couple had reached an amicable agreement regarding their divorce, which would avoid drama and constant court visits. According to legal documents obtained by People, the interpreter and his ex-partner reached a consensus on issues related to their separation, making the process more fluid and harmonious.