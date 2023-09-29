Ricky Martin reacts to ex husband Jwan Yosef’s sexy photoshoot following divorce

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their divorce after six years of marriage back in July. The singer and the artist assured that their decision was made after reflection about their relationship, and made clear their intention to maintain a healthy family dynamic for the sake of their children.

And it seems things are going very well between the former couple, since they never stopped following each other on social media, and continue to interact. This time the painter turned up the heat in a sexy photoshoot, causing the Puerto Rican singer to react.

©GettyImages



Jwan posed for the 33rd issue of BUTT magazine, and shared some of the pics taken by photographer Matthias Vriens. There was no need to add further description to his post, as the images spoke for themselves and earned him dozens of compliments.

The artist can be seen showing off his incredible physique, including his toned abs and huge biceps, wearing nothing but a pair of unbuttoned denim shorts and sneakers.

The photos were seemingly taken at his studio in Los Angeles, showing Jwan posing in an office chair, standing, and lying on the floor, always staring at the camera. Among the ‘likes’ of his post, it was impossible for Ricky Martin to go unnoticed, who showed that he is still aware of his ex-partner’s publications.

The artist shared the photos and described it as one of his favorite photoshoots. This time the Puerto Rican interpreter did not react, but many followers did, still wondering about how the relationship between the pair ended. It’s not the first time that Yosef has made his fans go crazy, as just last August, weeks after his split, he shared a mirror selfie in nothing but a green Speedo.

Being friendly after their split

After announcing their divorce, some have expressed doubts about the real status of their relationship, due to their interaction on social media. “We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the pair declared.

However, many noticed that the singer continued to interact with Jwan in a sweet manner. Weeks after announcing their breakup, Jwan took to Instagram and shared a photo of himself along with the message, “Loving and tender care,” and added a couple of bow and arrow emojis and a white heart. Among the comments he received, was one from Ricky. “HBB,” he wrote, referring to the Arabic word habibi, which means “my love,” or “my beloved.”