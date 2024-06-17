Jwan Yosef celebrates Ricky Martin and shares new photos of their children

Holidays help bring out the best in people, and Father’s Day is no exception. On Sunday, celebrities celebrated the special day and shared memories, shoutouts, and messages on social media dedicated to their dad or children. One of them was Jwan Yosef. The Syrian artist had a wonderful time with his father and had fun with his children Lucía and Renn, whom he shares with his ex-husband Ricky Martin. The parents continue to be on sweet terms as the painter shared a sweet message for the Puerto Rican singer on social media.

“Happy Father's Day to this gent,” Jwan wrote in one of his Instagram stories, along with a video of Martin with little Renn and Lucía going down a giant slide. The singer and his children were all smiles as they slid on to the floor. The former couple has been at peace since they decided to separate in June 2023, after six year of marriage.

Yosef also shared a look at how big Lucía, 5, and Renn, 4, are. They were photographed playing with their grandfather in a park, having an amazing time. The adorable kids both have long blonde curls, and are clearly surrounded by love.





Ricky Martin's response

Martin also shared his appreciation on social media. The “Vuelve” singer reposted the video of him on the slide, writing, “big hug, habibi.” It’s a sweet message, as “habibi,” means “My Love” in Arabic. Martin is also the father of twins Matteo and Valentino, who he welcomed in 2008. Yosef stepped in as role of father when they got together, and they spent years creating memories as a family.