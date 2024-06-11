How Ricky Martin’s kids Matteo and Valentino discovered he was a star: ‘You are Ricky Martin!’

Ricky Martin is looking back at the sweet moment in which his twins, Matteo and Valentino, discovered he was a star. The Puerto Rican singer recently headlined LA Pride with an incredible performance, and his two kids were in attendance, showing their support and cheering for him throughout the show, even doing some of the choreography and proving that they are his biggest fans.

During his latest interview with Kelly Clarkson, the singer detailed the moment they realized how big of a star he was when they were 5 years old. “I have four kids. I have twin boys, 15-year-olds, they’ve always been traveling with me. They’re homeschooled,” he said on the talk show.

“When they were like 5 or 6 I allowed them to go in front of the stage, because, for me, I thought it was too overstimulating because they would always see me from backstage. So they went in front of the stage and when they came back they go ‘Oh, got it Daddy. You are Ricky Martin,” he said.

“It was just so beautiful,” he declared, admitting that they are very supportive and critical of his performances. “And now it’s, ‘Whatever Dad. You did it wrong, You gotta do that again.’ Now it’s a different story,“ he explained. “I mean I love them and I want them to be honest. I don’t want them to wear a mask. I just want them to be. That’s what’s important, right?”

Ricky also had a special moment with his kids on the red carpet of his latest TV series ‘Palm Royale.’ The celebrity family was all smiles posing for the cameras, with Matteo and Valentino showing their excitement for Ricky’s achievement.