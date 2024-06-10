Ricky Martin’s twins Matteo and Valentino show their support at his LA Pride performance

Ricky Martin took the stage at LA Pride over the weekend, celebrating the theme of this year’s edition of the festival ‘Power in Pride.’ The Puerto Rican singer gave an incredible show, performing his hit songs and showing off his dance moves, kicking off Pride month and proving his impact throughout his successful career.

Ricky made history as the first openly gay Latin artist to perform center stage at the highly anticipated festival. Friends and family of the singer showed their support by attending the show, including model Alessandra Ambrosio who was spotted in the crowd, dancing during the performance and singing his songs.

‘Fast & Furious’ star Michelle Rodriguez also attended the show and joined Ricky and Alessandra backstage after the performance. Ariana Grande’s brother Frankie Grande showed his excitement while watching Ricky’s performance next to many of his fans.

However, it was his two biggest fans, Matteo and Valentino, who were the most excited about the show. The singer’s twins were spotted in the audience, cheering throughout the performance and showing their support, with Matteo even taking a moment to dance with Alessandra.

Meanwhile, Valentino proved to know his dad’s choreography, showing his excitement during the show. The singer has been open about his parenthood journey, and most recently, he attended the ‘Palm Royale’ premiere with his kids, making a surprise appearance on the red carpet.

“I’m very happy they came with me to the premiere. I just love them because they’re real, they’re honest and I bring them with me everywhere, so they are exposed to my world,” the singer said to TODAY. “They know the ins and outs of this world at a very short age,” he explained.