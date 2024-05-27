Ricky Martin, a ‘happy dad’ with his four kids in Disneyland

Ricky Martin has been finding joy in spending quality time with his four kids following his separation from Jwan Yosef. His social media is filled with heartwarming moments, showcasing him embracing his role as a devoted dad to his four children: twins Mateo and Valentino and the younger ones, Lucia and Renn, who are clearly the apples of his eye. This was clear this past weekend when Ricky took to Instagram to share highlights from their fun-filled day at Disneyland. They all smiled, enjoying the attractions and making the most of this special family bonding time.

©GettyImages



Ricky shared that he is a ‘happy dad’

The singer posted a photo of himself aboard the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad ride, accompanied by his four kids, who looked thrilled and excited to spend this fun day with their famous dad. “It was a Disneyland kind of day for my gang! Four kids and a happy dad!” the singer wrote alongside the picture, which has received over 80k likes from his followers.

The past few weeks have been incredibly special for Ricky, who has been focusing 100% on being a dad. In fact, right before they visited the Disney theme park, he spent some days touring Japan with his twins, exploring some of the country’s most iconic places, a chance for him to strengthen his bond with his children.

©@ricky_martin



The Puerto Rican and his four children spent a magical day at Disneyland

His life as a dad

Recently, the Puerto Rican artist talked about the close relationship he has built with his teenage kids, who see him as their best friend and confidant. “It’s wonderful; they don’t want to leave, they are with me all the time,” Ricky shared in an interview with Univision’s Despierta América.

In the same interview, he revealed how he manages to stay close to his kids despite his busy schedule. “I go on tour, and they come with me because we have tutors who travel with us. After the pandemic, Zoom has made things much easier,” he explained.