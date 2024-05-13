Gypsy Rose Blanchard talks about her mom Dee Dee in an emotional Mother’s Day video

Gypsy Rose Blanchard experienced her first Mother’s Day out of prison, and she opened up on social media about some of the emotions she was experiencing. The 32-year-old true crime viral sensation took to TikTok where she has 9.7 million followers to share a nearly 9-minute-long video where she talked about her deceased mom, Dee Dee Blanchard, and other “strong and wonderful women” she’s had in her life that have been mother figures.



Gypsy turned off the comments for the video, explaining she didn’t want to see “any negative bull***t.” She went on to share how she’s feeling on the holiday. “It does not go without notice that my own biological mother is not here to celebrate Mother’s Day, and what I choose to feel on Mother’s Day regarding my own mother is that I think the best of her,” she explained.

Dee Dee was killed in 2015 by Gypsy’s then-boyfriend, Nicholas Godejohn. Gypsy was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the murder. The victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy said she thinks about the “good times” she had with her mom and the “good that was in her heart.” “I think about her as not what she did to me, but I think about her as a person,” she said. “Was she a good mom? No. Was she the best mom in the world? No. But she was still my mom, so what I choose to feel about her, whether that be guilt, anger, grief, resentment - whatever. That’s mine to feel.”

Gypsy, who has participated in documentaries about her life and crime, also said she believes only she and her family should “be able to have an opinion” about her mother.

According to Gypsy, she’s been working on forgiveness for years and hopes her mom is in heaven and she is making her proud. “I hope that to some degree I make her proud of at least some of the achievements that I’ve made in my life in growing up and standing on my own two feet, learning through experiences, because in heaven, they say that all mental afflictions, all physical afflictions are gone, right? God makes you perfect in heaven, so if you take away the mental afflictions that my mother had, then I think what’s left is a good person,” she explained.

Gypsy, who recently got a nose job, then moved on to the other women in her life, the first being her stepmother Kristy Blanchard, who she called her “biggest advocate” for her freedom and growth. “The strength inside this woman is insane, and she has just been so patient with me,” she said.

The second woman to get a shoutout was her boyfriend, Ken Urker’s mom, Raina Williams. Gypsy got back together with her ex-fiance after divorcing her former husband, Ryan Anderson, three months after her release.

Gypsy said she met Raina in person in prison in 2019 when they were still engaged, “She’s been such an accepting person of me, like, I never thought I’d be accepted and loved for who I am. Take Ken out of the equation - she still loves me for me.” “She actually supported me before Ken and I even got together the first time. She goes to bat for me in life and social media, she will defend me. She calls me out when I’m doing something wrong, but she defends who I am as a person,” Gypsy continued.

The last person was “Aunt Vickie” who is not her biological aunt, but someone she is very close to. “I have a really good group of women in my life to guide me and show me the way. I’m coming into my own as a woman, and that takes time and patience, and I’m going to do things sometimes that annoy them, but they’re always going to be here to have my back.”

Gypsy also shared that she still has a desire to have kids one day, and she hopes she can take a lot from these women as they show her the right path to being a mom.