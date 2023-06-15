Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple wears her controversial 2002 Oscars gown

Children of celebrities have the best closets to raid. Gwyneth Paltrow has rocked some amazing looks on the red carpets over the years, and her daughter Apple Martin has it all at her fingertips.



Gwyneth Paltrow’s 2002 look came with a lot of opinions because of it’s sheer look

On Thursday, Paltrow responded to a fan on Instagram asking if the 19-year-old ever wears any of her fashion archives, with a photo of her in the punky Alexander McQueen gown she wore to the 2002 Academy Awards.

Apple is 19 and looks just like her mom

Apple smiled while posing in the gown with a hand on her waist and under her chin. It also gave a glimpse into one of Paltrow’s huge walk-in closets and impressive shoe collection.

When Paltrow wore the dress in 2002, people had a lot of opinions about its sheer, nude look. While some called it inappropriate, others praised her confidence and loved that she strayed away from traditional red-carpet norms.



Paltrow looked like an angsty angel in the dress, but looking back, she would have done something differently. Per People, in 2014 she wore in a q&a post on the Goops website, “There were a few issues.”

“I still love the dress itself, but I should have worn a bra, and I should have just had simple beachy hair and less makeup,” she wrote. “Then, it would have worked as I wanted it to – a little bit of punk at the Oscars.”

Paltrow shares Apple with her ex-husband, Chris Martin. She recently celebrated her 19th birthday on May 14th. The Shallow Hal star shared a gallery of photos in her honor. “I love you so deeply and wholly, it defies articulation. To behold you as a 19-year-old woman fills my heart with almost unbearable love, pride, and meaning! I can’t take it!” she wrote in the sweet caption.