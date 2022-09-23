Gwyneth Paltrow poses in bikini and shares emotional message about aging ahead of 50th birthday

Gwyneth Paltrow is excited to start a new chapter in her life. The successful actress and businesswoman shared a special message ahead of her 50th birthday, reflecting on many important and meaningful moments in her life.

The Hollywood star, who inspired Brad Pitt to start a skincare routine, is embracing her age, revealing that she strives “for good health and longevity” and that her mantra is all about accepting the changes in her body.

“I accept the marks and the loosening skin, the wrinkles. I accept my body and let go of the need to be perfect, look perfect, defy gravity, defy logic, defy humanity. I accept my humanity,” she wrote.

“My body, a map of the evidence of all the days, is less timeless,” Gwyneth went on to write, “Scarred from oven burns, a finger smashed in a window long ago, the birth of a child. Silver hair and fine lines.”

The actress also reflected on some of her “mistakes” and “accomplishments,” explaining that she has “hurt people, never intentionally, but I have done so just the same. I have let people down by not being who they needed me to be.”

Gwyneth shared some of her plans for the future, involving her friends and family. “I would like to make my circle smaller. I would like to cook dinner more. I would like to see misunderstandings become understandings.”

She continued, “I would like to continue to open the deepest part of myself to my husband, even though it scares me. I would like to sing more, even if it’s just in the shower. I would like to tell anyone that had a negative experience with me that I am sorry. I would like to fully acknowledge myself.”