Gwyneth Paltrow says children of celebrities have to work ‘twice as hard’ in Hollywood

Gwyneth Paltrow is sharing her thoughts on the children of celebrities interested in entering the entertainment industry, explaining that from her perspective, they have to work “twice as hard” to be recognized as talented actors, as she is the daughter of actress Blythe Danner and late director Bruce Paltrow.

The Hollywood star recently had a conversation with Hailey Bieber in her YouTube series ‘Who’s in my Bathroom?’ and revealed that “nepotism babies” have some advantages but they also have a lot of work to do.

“As the child of someone, you get access other people don’t have, so the playing field is not level in that way,” Gwyneth explained. “However, I really do feel that once your foot is in the door, which you unfairly got in, then you almost have to work twice as hard and be twice as good.”

She continued, “People are ready to pull you down and say, ‘You don’t belong there,’ or ‘You are only there because of your dad or your mom.’”

Hailey agreed with Gwyneth’s statement, as she is the daughter of actor Stephen Baldwin and seems to relate to her experience. “Nobody in the world, especially anyone who doesn’t know you, shouldn’t have a negative impact on your path or the decision that you make,” Hailey admitted.