Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have lunch with their son, Moses

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin spent some quality time together this past week. The pair, who shares two kids together, was photographed having lunch in Milan with their 17 year old son, Moses.

The pair were photographed at a restaurant together, looking like they were ready for summer. Paltrow wore a dress with white and red stripes while Martin wore dark pants, a grey shirt, and a black cap. The photo agency Grosby Group claims Paltrow and Martin had lunch at Bar Luce, in Milan. After their meal, the family stopped by Fondazione Prada and afterwards parted ways.

Paltrow and Martin share two kids, Apple, 18, and Moses. While Apple appears to have an interest in fashion, attending various fashion shows over the past year, not much is known about Paltrow’s youngest son.

In April of this year, Platrow celebrated her son’s birthday with an Instagram photo and a sweet message, showing how much he looks like his father. “Happy 17th birthday to the boy that fills my soul up every time I look at him,” she wrote. “You are the most exceptional, kind, loving human being. You keep us all laughing with your perfect impressions and you inspire us with your harmonies. I deeply adore you more than you could ever imagine! Love, mama.”

Paltrow and Martin were married for over a decade, divorcing in the year 2014. “I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” said Paltrow to The UK Standard in 2019. "But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family."

