Samuel L. Jackson shocked to discover he is not first on the list of actors with most swear words on film

It seems Samuel L. Jackson has some competition in Hollywood! The star recently discovered that Jonah Hill holds the record for most curse words said by an actor on film, and he was very surprised about it.

“That’s some bull—!” Jackson said, responding to Jimmy Fallon during his most recent interview, adding in disbelief, “I mean, no. No. No way, man. No way, man, come on. Jonah Hill, really? I don’t believe that. Someone has miscounted.”

The surprising fact comes after a viral survey from Buzz Bingo, which reviewed over 3,500 film scripts, revealed that Hill has used over 376 swear words in his films, including ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ and ‘Superbad.’ Followed by LeonardoDiCaprio, who used 361 curse words.

And while Jackson is known for creating some of the most iconic and funny moments in film with his characters, the actor came third on the list with 301 curse words. The actor joked about the survey, asking, “Is it for all curse words or just one specific curse word?” adding that if the record was for saying “mother—” he would be first on the list.

Hill previously reacted to the survey, and he was also surprised to discover he holds first place, even thanking director Martin Scorsese for pushing him “over the edge” on his performance in the 2013 film ‘The Wolf of Wall Street.’