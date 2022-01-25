These moms are changing the dialogue from mental illness to mental wellness

Mental wellness is one of the most urgent issues facing the world today, especially dire after the long isolation periods we’ve all had to endure during the global pandemic. But while some observe from the sidelines, others have dedicated their lives and resources to do something about it. A group of influential moms are walking the walk, joining forces to help and advocate for children‘s mental health. What these moms have in common is that their children are world famous actors, actresses and musicians whose talent know no bounds.

We hung out with Sharon Feldstein, mother of actors Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, as well as with her life long friend and partner, Patsy Noah, mother of Adam Levine from Maroon 5. And who is our Latina link? Doris Dorenbaum, mostly known from Bravo’s ‘Mexican Dynasties’, and one of their collaborators and ‘core mom.’

©Hola



(L-R) Doris Dorenbaum, Sharon Feldstein, Patsy Noah. Photo: Nunu| Stylist: Poshenko | Makeup: Alejandra Calleros & Miranda Richards

The trio spoke with HOLA! USA and shared more about their fantastic organization, relationships with their stellar children and included some of their favorite moments with them. Get to know them better in this exclusive interview!

WE SPEAK WITH SHARON FELDSTEIN

©Hola



Photo: Nunu| Stylist: Poshenko | Makeup: Alejandra Calleros & Miranda Richards