Michael Jordan’s Converse All-Star from 1983 game up for auction: Starting at $10,000

Are you interested in owning a piece of Michael Jordan’s historical career in Basketball? This could be your chance, now that his iconic Converse All-Star sneakers from the 1983 Pan American games are up for action.

As many fans of the athlete know, this is the athlete’s earliest documented game-worn sneaker, in which he received his firsts Team USA gold medal.

The auction for the one-of-a-kind 12.5 size sneakers started Monday, June 5, and will end on Sunday, June 11, with 6 bids at the moment. Starting at $10,000 and currently going up to $16,106.

The sneakers are described as “a true piece of basketball history,” before the sportsman’s legendary partnership with Nike. Featuring white leather base layers and navy blue trims, the sneakers also come with a letter of provenance from the Team USA men’s graduate assistant coach, MEARS, a photo match LOA from RGU, and an apparent photo match LOA from Resolution Photo Matching.

“They are the earliest career photo-matched Michael Jordan shoes in existence and they were worn on his journey to his first Team USA gold medal. Originating from the 1983 Team USA graduate assistant men’s basketball coach,” Grey Flannel Auctions detailed.

Another auction will be taking place on June 23 in Beverly Hills, California, at the ‘Julien’s Auctions Sports Legends’ auction, with fans having the opportunity to own Michael’s iconic jersey from a practice session at the 1992 Olympic Games.

