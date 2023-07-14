Ivanka Trump, Elsa Pataky, Ricky Martin, and more celebrities are spending their summers in Spain

Ivanka Trump, Ricky Martin, Elsa Pataky,Eva Longoria, and more have been enjoying a similar summer. They’ve been spending part of their summer vacation in Spain alongside a variety of various celebrities who seem to have had the same thought over the past couple of months.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner

The pair have shared some photos of their summer in Spain, where they stopped by Ibiza and spent some time with David Guetta. The two were photographed with David Guetta on a yacht and joined him on a party in the club.

Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin

Longoria shared a story with Martin

Eva Longoria has been spending time in Marbella with her family. She shared a photo with her fellow actors Ricky Martin, Amaury Nolasco, and Maria Bravo, calling them her family.

Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth

Pataky and her husband Chris Hemsworth spent some of their summer in Spain, spending some time in Pataky’s hometown. She shared a video of her vacation, showing herself, Hemsworth, and their kids swimming.

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia DeRossi

Jenner, Gamble, DeGeneres and DeRossi spent some time together on a double date in Marbella. “Life was meant for good friends and great adventures!” reads Jenner’s caption.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez have traveled a lot this year. In May of this year, the two were spotted enjoying themselves in Spain following the news of their engagement. Bezos and Sanchez were on Bezos’ yacht and appeared to be having an amazing and relaxing time.

Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan was photographed in Malaga. The restaurant La Milla shared a photo of two of their waiters alongside Jordan, who was happy to smile for the cameras.