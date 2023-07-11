Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky prove to be the hottest celebrity couple: See pics of their vacation

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are making the most out of their vacation in Spain. The celebrity couple are enjoying the warm weather with their three kids, 11-year-old India and 9-year-old twins Tristan and Sasha, and have been documenting their fun moment while on a yacht in the Mediterranean.

The 46-year-old actress and the 39-year-old ‘Thor’ star showed off their incredible physique with a series of selfies. They also jumped into the water together and swam with their kids in the ocean. “A little fun in the sun,” Chris wrote on Instagram, showing the boat in a short clip, with Elsa hugging him from behind.

The happy family was visiting Elsa’s home country and took a moment to relax and go on an adventure. The actress wore a 2-piece green bikini, while the actor sported a pair of black and white shorts, showing their impressive abs and diving into the water.

Over the past year, the couple has opened up about their family lives and their relationship, with Chris praising Elsa’s dedication and patience, looking back at all the moments she faced at the start of his career. “Her sacrifice, commitment, work, support, forgiveness – everything that she has given me over the years has been incredible. I couldn’t have done any of the things I’ve done without it,” he said in an interview with GQ.

“They’ll be the first ones to tell you, it was really hard in the beginning,” a close source to the pair revealed to Us Weekly. “The kids were still in diapers and Chris’ career was taking off — he was working nonstop.”