Elsa Pataky talks about her decision to get back into making films

Elsa Pataky is global icon. The model and actress is known for her stunning looks and for her vast body of work. In a new interview, Pataky opened up about her experience raising her kids and her decision to now refocus on her career.

In an interview with Denizen, Pataky talked about her childhood, her work, and her athleticism. She discussed her marriage to Chris Hemsworth and their joint decision to have her stay at home with the children while he focused on work. “Nobody tells you what it is really going to be like once you have kids,” Pataky said. “And for me, I found it really hard because I thought I could do it all, but when I was working on films I couldn’t be there 100 percent for my family, so Chris and I decided that he would focus on work for a while and I would focus on the kids.”

She explained that while she is incredibly grateful for the experience and the bond that resulted in with her children, she’s now looking forward to having more work opportunities presented to her. “Now as they grow more independent, I know it is time for me to start exploring other projects,” she said.

When speaking about the type of work that she’s looking for, Pataky claims that she’s on the look out for gripping stories and interesting characters. She also wants to make films that will make her children proud. She shares that with the making of “Interceptor,” her latest Netflix action film, she wanted to show her daughter that women can be action heroes too.

Despite the toll of action films on the body, she claims that she loves the genre and the adrenaline, something that she appears to seek out in life with her interest in sports like horsebackriding and surfing. “I’m taking all these hits and falling on the floor over and over again and I have a knee injury that I have to get surgery on… but I’m happy to pay the price. If this is my time, it’s my time and I’ll do what it takes,” she said.