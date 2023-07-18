Ricky Martin’s twins jump on stage with him for the first time

Ricky Martin’s twins are having their Blue Ivy moment! Matteo and Valentino,14, jumped on stage with their dad Monday, July 17, at his show in Locarno, Switzerland. They helped hype up the crowd at Piazza Grande, which has a capacity of around 8,000 to 10,000 people.





Martin shared a video on Instagram, calling it a “surprise.” “What a beautiful surprise! When my twins jumped on stage with me for the first time,” he wrote in the caption. The “Vida Loca” singer couldn’t stop laughing and smiling as he took in the special moment.

Martin welcomed the twins into his family via surrogate in August 2008. The post got the attention of his friends and fans like Kany Garcia, who wrote, “Me encantaaaaaaaaa.”



A DIFFICULT TIME FOR MARTIN

It’s been a difficult time for Martin, who is in the middle of a divorce from his Jwan Yosef. The singer filed for divorce last Wednesday, July 5, before the Superior Court of California, indicating the date of separation as “TBD” (to be determined). He also stated the reason for their separation after six years: “irreconcilable differences.”





At this concert in Marbella, Martin shared a heartfelt message, saying he was going to leave his “soul on stage.” “I don’t know about you guys, but I want to have a good time and remember the old times. I want to celebrate and celebrate life, and I want you guys to do it with me. This record and this concert is filled with a lot of emotions, and you’re gonna see them all because vulnerability is in my skin” he told the crowd.

Ricky is reportedly seeking joint custody of his two youngest children, four-year-old Lucia and three-year-old Renn. He will continue to raise twins Matteo and Valentino, 14, as a single parent.

The petition also shows Martin will pay spousal support to Yosef, 38. The singer has yet to “determine the full nature and extent of the assets and separate property obligations of each party,” according to court papers, per their prenup.

“We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect, and dignity for our children and honor what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE at the time of their announcement.