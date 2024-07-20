Salma Hayek wears optical illusion dress in latest Los Angeles outing

Salma Hayek had the best time during her latest Los Angeles outing, surrounded by celebrities and A-list stars who attended the Gucci party hosted by Miley Cyrus. The singer and the actress posed for a photo, celebrating the new Gucci Flora campaign at the Chateau Marmont.

The Hollywood star stepped out in an optic illusion dress featuring a floral print panel on the front and black satin fabric on the sides. Salma's stunning look created the illusion of a cinched waist, making her the center of attention at the star-studded event.

© Grosby Group

Among the stars in attendance, Gia Coppola, Kendall Jenner, Rumer Willis, Maude Apatow, Finneas, Kim Petras, and more reunited to celebrate with Cyrus and Gucci's creative director Sabato De Sarno.

© Grosby Group

The singer took the stage at one point to sing her hit song 'Flowers,' which was also the soundtrack for the campaign. Cyrus has been the face of Gucci Flora since 2021. Salma also took to social media to share a photo with the musician, as well as some clips from the evening.

The Mexican icon is known for attending multiple fashion events, gracing the red carpets, and showing off her incredible ensembles. This time, she paired the look with black platforms and a diamond necklace.

Salma styled her hair straight and rocked a glamorous makeup look, which included a subtle smokey eye and a soft pink lip. The actress is married to François-Henri Pinault, Kering’s chief executive officer.

Kering manages Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and more fashion brands.