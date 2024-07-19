Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hottest celebrity bikini moments from summer 2024: Anitta, Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, and more
Digital Cover celebrities© Grosby Group

Here are some of the latest looks stars have been wearing!

Daniel Neira
Daniel Neira - Los Angeles
Senior WriterLos Angeles
JULY 19, 2024 11:51 AM EDT

Some of our favorite celebrities and A-list stars have been enjoying the warm weather and have taken some time to relax poolside or beachside. Summertime is in full swing, and with the temperatures rising, celebs have been spotted working on their tan or going on vacations around the world. 

However, here are some of the latest looks stars have been wearing.

Sydney Sweeney© Grosby Group

Sydney Sweeney

Sydney Sweeney was spotted enjoying her time in Florida, joined by her fiancé Jonathan Davino and friends. The group spent the day paddle boarding and having fun in Miami. 

Tori Spelling © Grosby Group

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling was photographed in Malibu, California. The actress relaxed in the ocean and was seen sunbathing in a neon green bikini, showing off her incredible figure and joined by her close friend Laura Rugetti.

Naomi Campbell © Grosby Group

Naomi Campbell

Naomi Campbell celebrated Michelle Rodriguez's 46th birthday on a Luxury yacht in Ibiza, the supermodel wore a gold bikini and was accompanied by Eiza Gonzalez and Saudi film producer and multi-millionaire Mohamed Al Turk.

Kim Kardashian© Grosby Group

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian enjoyed a family vacation in Turks and Caicos. The reality star documented their vacation on social media and spent some quality time with her loved ones. 

Leni Klum© Grosby Group

Leni Klum

Leni Klum enjoyed a relaxing moment alongside her mom Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz in Italy. She was also joined by her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky.


Eva Longoria© Grosby Group

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria was photographed in a stunning red bikini. The actress and filmmaker spent the day with her husband and her son in Spain.

Anitta© Grosby Group

Anitta

The Brazilian star was seen taking some photos at the beach. Anitta wore multiple bikinis, showing off her toned abs and posing in different colorful ensembles.

Eiza Gonzalez© Grosby Group

Eiza Gonzalez

Eiza Gonzalez joined her friends Naomi Campbell and Michelle Rodriguez in Ibiza. The group was all smiles spending the day aboard a luxury yacht. 



