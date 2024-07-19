Hottest celebrity bikini moments from summer 2024: Anitta, Kim Kardashian, Sydney Sweeney, and more

Some of our favorite celebrities and A-list stars have been enjoying the warm weather and have taken some time to relax poolside or beachside. Summertime is in full swing, and with the temperatures rising, celebs have been spotted working on their tan or going on vacations around the world.

The hottest celebrity bikini moments continue. However, here are some of the latest looks stars have been wearing.

© Grosby Group Sydney Sweeney Sydney Sweeney was spotted enjoying her time in Florida, joined by her fiancé Jonathan Davino and friends. The group spent the day paddle boarding and having fun in Miami.



© Grosby Group Tori Spelling Tori Spelling was photographed in Malibu, California. The actress relaxed in the ocean and was seen sunbathing in a neon green bikini, showing off her incredible figure and joined by her close friend Laura Rugetti.

© Grosby Group Naomi Campbell Naomi Campbell celebrated Michelle Rodriguez's 46th birthday on a Luxury yacht in Ibiza, the supermodel wore a gold bikini and was accompanied by Eiza Gonzalez and Saudi film producer and multi-millionaire Mohamed Al Turk.

© Grosby Group Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian enjoyed a family vacation in Turks and Caicos. The reality star documented their vacation on social media and spent some quality time with her loved ones.

© Grosby Group Leni Klum Leni Klum enjoyed a relaxing moment alongside her mom Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz in Italy. She was also joined by her boyfriend Aris Rachevsky.



© Grosby Group Eva Longoria Eva Longoria was photographed in a stunning red bikini. The actress and filmmaker spent the day with her husband and her son in Spain.



© Grosby Group Anitta The Brazilian star was seen taking some photos at the beach. Anitta wore multiple bikinis, showing off her toned abs and posing in different colorful ensembles.