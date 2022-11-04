Seven eyebrow trends that will rule 2023

With 2022 coming to an end in less than two months, beauty experts began to talk about the best and biggest brow trends that will storm their way into the new year.

We have seen some trends for a while, and others have become more popular recently. From the extreme brow and lamination to barely there brows, Jamie Long, Lead Brow Stylist at HD Brows, has rounded up the most fabulous and most wearable brow trends you’ll see everywhere in 2023.

Bleached Brows - 136.8 Million TikTok Views

Bleached brows have been arguably the most significant trend seen on the red carpets and runways of 2022. Pinterest searches for bleached eyebrows are up 246% since the start of the year, as well as a massive 136 million TikTok views for the trend, and key pop culture beauty moments, including Kendall Jenner debuting platinum blonde brows at the 2022 Met Gala, this look is delightfully haute couture.

Long says, “a more wearable day-to-day look is bleaching the brows to lift them just a few shades. This is widely used in the brow world to help match a client’s brows to their hair color or give a softer look to their brows.”

Whether you rock a completely bleached-out brow or have your brows lifted by just a few shades – it’s safe to say that the barely there brow trend is going nowhere in 2023.

Brow Lamination - 947 Million TikTok Views

A sharp contrast to the 90’s thin brow trend, the latest trend in brow artistry making its way into 2023 is seeing brows taking a thicker, feathery look with brow laminations.

As seen on Dua Lipa, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid, fluffy brows (aka brow lamination) searches are up by 56% on Pinterest since Isamaya French took the brushed-up brows to the extreme and made sure all eyes were firmly on the eyebrows in London Fashion Week’s Poster Girl Spring 2023 show.

Nothing is a trend until it’s trending on TikTok, and fluffy brows are stealing the spotlight with ‘#browlamination’ sporting 947 million TikTok views and ‘#soapbrows’ being viewed over 269 million times.