Seven eyebrow trends that will rule 2023

With 2022 coming to an end in less than two months, beauty experts began to talk about the best and biggest brow trends that will storm their way into the new year.
We have seen some trends for a while, and others have become more popular recently. From the extreme brow and lamination to barely there brows, Jamie Long, Lead Brow Stylist at HD Brows, has rounded up the most fabulous and most wearable brow trends you’ll see everywhere in 2023.
Bleached Brows - 136.8 Million TikTok Views
Bleached brows have been arguably the most significant trend seen on the red carpets and runways of 2022. Pinterest searches for bleached eyebrows are up 246% since the start of the year, as well as a massive 136 million TikTok views for the trend, and key pop culture beauty moments, including Kendall Jenner debuting platinum blonde brows at the 2022 Met Gala, this look is delightfully haute couture.
Long says, “a more wearable day-to-day look is bleaching the brows to lift them just a few shades. This is widely used in the brow world to help match a client’s brows to their hair color or give a softer look to their brows.”
Whether you rock a completely bleached-out brow or have your brows lifted by just a few shades – it’s safe to say that the barely there brow trend is going nowhere in 2023.
Brow Lamination - 947 Million TikTok Views
A sharp contrast to the 90’s thin brow trend, the latest trend in brow artistry making its way into 2023 is seeing brows taking a thicker, feathery look with brow laminations.
As seen on Dua Lipa, Zendaya, and Gigi Hadid, fluffy brows (aka brow lamination) searches are up by 56% on Pinterest since Isamaya French took the brushed-up brows to the extreme and made sure all eyes were firmly on the eyebrows in London Fashion Week’s Poster Girl Spring 2023 show.
Nothing is a trend until it’s trending on TikTok, and fluffy brows are stealing the spotlight with ‘#browlamination’ sporting 947 million TikTok views and ‘#soapbrows’ being viewed over 269 million times.
For a more natural look, however, Jamie Long says: “If you have unruly, flat or downward growing hairs, eyebrow lamination can change the direction of growth to create a more uniform look with a higher arch and a more desirable brow shape. Brow lamination lasts 4 to 6 weeks, with proper care allowing the brow treatment to last as long as eight weeks.”
Thin Brows - 86.3 Million TikTok Views
If you were a teenager of the 90s or noughties, you might find this one a bit controversial as bushy brows have taken over the last decade, with millennials barely getting over the trauma of over-plucked brows. However, the skinny 90’s brow look is genuinely back for 2022 and isn’t going anywhere, with Pinterest searches up 94% since the beginning of the year and 86.3 million TikTok views for the trend.
We’ve spotted many celebs taking this trend for a spin, from Bella Hadid, Euphoria’s Alexa Demie, and Lily James in her role as Pamela Anderson. If you want to try this trend, we’d recommend staying away from the tweezers and heading to a professional.
Jamie Long says, “The best way to create the illusion of this extra-slim brow is by drawing a thin line on the inside of the brow. Then using a spoolie brush, brush gel along the brow, combining the hairs to create a slimmer, more defined look. Products such as Browtec can help you achieve this look, as it has a thin eyebrow pencil and spoolie in one pencil.
Natural Brows - 55.2 Million TikTok Views
Natural beauty has come back in 2022, with more toned-down looks becoming more desirable by the day - great news for those of us long overdue a trip to the salon. So, if you’re looking for a low-maintenance brow style throughout 2023, this minimalist look is super easy to create.
Jamie Long says, “To achieve this low-maintenance look, use a fine, sharpened eyebrow pencil and create thin, feathery strokes in the gaps of the brows to create the illusion of hair. Then using a spoolie, repeatedly brush the color into the brows upward to blend it until it looks natural.”
Straight Brows - 14.3 Million TikTok Views
The ‘Audrey Hepburn’ brow is back in business, with celebrities like Ariana Grande rocking the bold, archless brow. 2023 will see us embracing the much fuller, darker brows in a soft shape, adding a modern twist to a classic brow look. The trend has seen 14.3 million views on TikTok and a 93% increase in searches on Pinterest since mid-year.
Jamie Long says: “When people refer to the classic Audrey Hepburn brow, it’s typically the brow look from her 1954 movie, Sabrina.”
“Many celebs have recreated the look, from Meghan Markle to Lily Collins and Ariana. If you have big eyes and dark hair, you can pull this look off.
“The brow’s tail is lifted slightly to open up the eyes and lift the face, which keeps the eyes looking youthful and fresh. It’s a brow style that is universally flattering.”
Microblading - 2.7 Billion TikTok Views
We aren’t all blessed with brows as naturally shapely as Cara Delivigne or Lily Collins, so opting for the microblading treatment is the next step to achieving the salon brow look, which will continue into 2023.
With a massive 2.7 billion (Yes, billion) TikTok views, eyebrow tattoos, aka microblading, have saved the need for time-consuming, everyday brow filling, and Pinterest searches for eyebrow tattoos are up 87% since the start of the month, as well as being up 22% for the term ‘microblading.’
Celebs that have hopped on the microblading trend include Rihanna, Adele, and Angelina Jolie. Jamie recommends not to try this at home, as there is potential to cause permanent scarring and pigment migration, so always ensure you’re being treated by a professional.
Rainbow Brows - 1.3 Million TikTok Views
You didn’t think that OTT brows would die down, did you? The colorful brow trend isn’t for everyone, but it is something we’ll see much more in 2023. The trend is rising, with 1.3 million TikTok views, as people are becoming more adventurous with their beautiful looks.
Jamie Long says: “If you’re brave enough to go bold with your colors, it can really brighten up your face and works with any makeup look. Celebrities like singer-songwriter Lizzo have also been seen opting for pink brows, with model and actress Cara Delevingne choosing bright blue brows.”
If you’ve got naturally light brows, this look can easily be achieved by using colorful mascara to fill the brows with your desired color. Alternatively, if you’ve got darker brows, you’ll probably need to use a colored dye to achieve the look. Again, Jamie recommends heading to a professional when using dye.