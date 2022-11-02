Perfect your Holiday look with these Black Friday beauty must-haves

The holidays can be overwhelming, but now is the time stay focused and take advantage of some of the best beauty sales of the year. Our editors combed through huge Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals at Macys for these beauty must-haves, here’s your guide to start checking off gifts or treat yourself to some holiday glam!

Warm Glow

Love the colors and tones of Fall foliage? Make them your own with Urban Decay eyeshadow palettes in a gorgeous range of bronze, copper, and peach hues. Palettes take the guesswork out of coordinating colors and tones, while the variety of shades let you get creative with your holiday looks. Shop now

URBAN DECAY Naked Reloaded Eyeshadow Palette

Clean & Natural

Brow experts agree 2022 was the year of the Goldilocks brow, not to thick and not too skinny. Give your brows a simplified but defined look with IT Cosmetics brow pencils and eyeliners, perfect for covering sparse areas in your natural brows and creating symmetry that helps frame your face. Shop now

IT COSMETICS Brow Power Universal Eyebrow Pencil and IT COSMETICS Superhero 24HR Waterproof Gel Liquid Eyeliner

Smooth Operator

Want to know the secret to getting a smooth, long-lasting finish for your foundation? Apply a smoothing primer first so that makeup glides on and lasts longer. Smashbox Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer is cruelty-free, vegan, and nourishes skin with vitamins A and E, making it a great stocking stuffer for your beauty-loving friends and family. Shop now

SMASHBOX 2-Pc. Pre-Game Primer Partners Set includes SMASHBOX Photo Finish Revitalize 8-In-1 Primer Essence Mini, 1 oz and SMASHBOX The Original Photo Finish Smooth & Blur Primer Mini, 0.34 oz.

Pops of Red

Nothing says the holidays more than tree ornaments, poinsettias, ribbons and bows, and a festive red lip! Find your perfect pout with MAC Retro Matte lipsticks or try out new shades with mini lipsticks from Urban Decay, Too Faced and Mini MAC. Lipstick minis make a perfect gift for travel-lovers or globetrotting professionals. Shop now